Tennessee’s Incremental Medical Marijuana Expansion Headed To Governor For Signature

House Speaker Cameron Sexton came out in support of medical marijuana expansion in Tennessee. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News (file)

A bill that would raise the allowable level of THC in cannabis oil is heading to Tennessee’s governor’s desk.

This year, Gov. Bill Lee had opposed broader medical marijuana legislation that was advancing. But he removed his objections after striking a compromise that would only marginally change the state’s current cannabis law.

Tennesseans with intractable seizures were already allowed to buy cannabis oil with .9% THC. This expansion, House Bill 490, adds eight more diseases — including end-stage cancer, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis. Those patients will be able to have the oil, but would still have to buy it out of state.

The measure was pushed by Rep. Bryan Terry, R-Murfreesboro, who is an anesthesiologist and has been pushing for broader marijuana decriminalization for medical use.

The legislation also establishes a commission that will meet later this year to recommend regulations in anticipation of marijuana being decriminalized at the federal level. Lee has said he can’t support expanding marijuana access until federal authorities act.

Growing cannabis support

Despite Lee’s general opposition, the medical marijuana cause has gained new supporters this session, including from House Speaker Cameron Sexton. Many lawmakers have fought back tears as they describe family members who suffered cancer pain and could have benefited from marijuana.

But some Republicans remain opposed, primarily making a “slippery slope” argument.

“Every single state that I know of that has gone down a medical marijuana or medical cannabis road has ended up with recreational at some point. Usually it’s very quickly,” Rep. Chris Todd, R-Jackson, said in a committee hearing just before the final vote. “I’m very concerned about that.”

“You’re absolutely right,” Rep. Larry Miller, D-Memphis said in response. “All those that think at some point in time it may become recreational — so what?”