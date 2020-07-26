Tennessee’s Weekend Metrics Show Coronavirus Only Accelerating

Drive-thru testing has been offered in much of the state, including this site in Shelby County. Memphis and Nashville have led the state in cases, though many other counties are now seeing new surges, including Rutherford County. TDOH via Facebook

The weekend’s coronavirus metrics provided no sign of pandemic quieting down in Tennessee. The state reported its second largest one-day increase ever on Sunday, with 3,140 new positive cases.

The number of people tested also continues to accelerate with more than 60,000 test results reported over the weekend.

Metro Nashville’s drive-thru testing centers have recently increased capacity in order to lower wait times for people in their cars. However, the wait to receive test results can still be long, with many waiting a week or more to get their diagnosis.

Hospitalizations have held fairly steady with more than 1,000 people being treated statewide. But ICU capacity is as low as it has been during the pandemic with 15% of the critical care beds open for use.