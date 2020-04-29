Thank You For Your Support!

Yesterday, something incredible happened: A whole community of public radio listeners tuned in and stepped up to ensure all of Middle Tennessee continues to have true, grounded news during this worldwide pandemic.
The past several weeks have been a jarring experience for all of us. Everyone has had to make difficult choices, reevaluate our priorities and goals, plus reconsider how we manage our households. At the same time, I’ve seen a recommitment to personal relationships and community connection everywhere I look.
Only through the support of our community can WPLN News ensure that essential news and information you depend on is available to everyone — especially for those who can’t afford to give right now. If you are in a position to give, I am asking that you take the opportunity to join with your friends and neighbors by making a donation today.
Thank you to our members and corporate sponsors that made our biggest match day ever a huge success:
Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty
Ascend Federal Credit Union
Bradley
Amsurg Corporation
KraftCPAs PLLC
Hermitage
Yazoo Brewing Company
Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin law firm
Dr. Joseph Delozier
Ogletree Deakins law firm
Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund
The news never sleeps, never stops and doesn’t get a time out. Neither does your community-supported station, WPLN News.
YOU make it happen for you and our entire community!
Thanks for your support,
Steve Swenson
President & CEO
Nashville Public Radio
P.S. if you didn’t have the chance to be part of this historic effort, you can take part right now. Be here for WPLN News, be here for NPR, and be here for our community.