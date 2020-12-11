The Electoral College Is In Spotlight, But Trump’s Decisive Win In Tennessee Means Little Drama Here

Tennessee's 11 presidential electors will meet Monday to cast their votes for President Trump. WPLN News (File)

Listen /

Electors all across the country will be casting the votes Monday that should certify Joe Biden as the next president. This process will likely draw protests at many statehouses, but the procedure in Tennessee is expected to be controversy-free.

Usually, the Electoral College vote goes unnoticed. But President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede has everyone’s attention on the meetings taking place in statehouses across the country.

In Tennessee, the chosen group of electors is made up of six women and five men. Their day jobs range from dentists to lawyers. But they are all heavily involved in the Tennessee Republican Party.

There’s no reason to believe that today’s vote in Tennessee would yield a surprise, since Trump won the state by about 22 points.

But, that might not be the case in states with Republican legislatures where Joe Biden won. GOP legislators, attorneys general and the president himself have been attempting to invalidate the results, especially in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan that tipped the election in Biden’s favor.