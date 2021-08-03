The Latest On SmileDirectClub Workplace Shooting In Nashville

According to a company release, the Antioch facility produces teeth aligners with 3D printers, pictured inside the facility here. Courtesy HP

A SmileDirectClub employee on his way into work on Tuesday morning opened fire and shot three people, according to Nashville police. Authorities have not released his name but say the 22-year-old had not worked at the manufacturing facility for long.

“He seemingly was reporting for work,” Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said at a press conference. “But with him as he reported for work was this Glock semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine. And for some reason, he opened fire.”

Police say they are investigating where he lived and whether he had any issues with his employer. He started working for the company in June, according to police, but was previously employed from late 2019 to early 2020.

Dispatchers received the 911 call just before 6 a.m., around shift change at the facility, where employees make teeth aligners with 3D printers. By the time police arrived, the presumed shooter had left the building.

The suspect was spotted down the road. Police say they demanded that he drop his weapon and that when he didn’t comply, police shot the man. He was transported to the hospital and died.

Because Metro police killed the man, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will take over.

UPDATE: The active shooter is a 22-year-old employee who started working at Smile Direct Club in June. He also worked there from late 2019 to early 2020. He was shot by the MNPD at the intersection of Antioch Pk & Franklin Limestone Rd and has died at Vanderbilt… — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

Names of the victims have not been released. A total of five people were transported, though only three were shot — one in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the leg. One is in critical condition.

A Metro Police SWAT team arrived to clear the rest of the sprawling manufacturing facility, though they don’t believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

SmileDirectClub says in a statement that it’s saddened by the incident, and that it was quickly contained by on-site security. The company says employee safety is a top priority and that it has a no-weapons policy at all its facilities.

The facility — known as a “Smile House” — opened in 2018 and employs 700 people who, according to the Nashville Business Journal, work 12-hour shifts, keeping the production of teeth aligners running 24 hours a day.

Alexis Marshall contributed to this report.