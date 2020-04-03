The Music Is Still Playing In Nashville — At Least Online

You can livestream artists including Brad Paisley (right) for free from the comfort of your couch during this time of social distancing. Donn Jones CMA

You can still experience great live music from across Middle Tennessee from the comforts of your own couch. Below are just a few ways to be entertained while staying safe at home:

Live In Studio C: We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention 91Classical’s very own Live in Studio C. You can find the entire catalog of episodes featuring Middle Tennessee’s best classical musicians performing live in our studios here.

Music City Bandwidth: Nashville’s Visitor Center is keeping an updated list of Nashville artists and local music venues that are livestreaming concerts so you can experience all of Music City while safe at home. See their full lineup here.

Grand Ole Opry: This coming Saturday, March 28 at 7 PM, you can stream Saturday Night Opry here for free. You can also watch the Opry Livestream of Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, and Marty Stuart, hosted by Bobby Bones here.

Third Man Records: Every day at noon, Third Man Records will be livestreaming a different performance on their YouTube channel. Titled Third Man Public Access, episodes have so far included Luke Schneider, and Teddy and the Rough Riders.

The Bluebird Café: If singer-songwriters are your musicians of choice, The Bluebird Café is posting a few videos on their Facebook feed that you can thoroughly enjoy for free. If you’d like to dive in a little deeper with The Bluebird Café, you can now stream the documentary Bluebird (for a fee) on a number of sites.

Station Inn: To watch Nashville’s best bluegrass, you can stream past live performances on the Station Inn’s Facebook page here.

If you want to venture outside of Nashville for your at home entertainment, make sure to check out the Global Citizen YouTube channel. They’re posting livestreams from artists like Common, Chris Martin, Niall Horan and OneRepublic.

Broadway: To get a daily dose of Broadway, you can stream Stars in the House on YouTube. Stars of the stage and screen will sing and perform live every day. Learn more and watch here. You can also watch Living Room Concerts on Broadway World here.

The Kennedy Center: Watch past performances from The Kennedy Center’s Digital Stage here.

Museums: If you’d rather skip the music entirely and are sorely missing your museum, these 12 famous museums are offering virtual tours that you can enjoy right now.

