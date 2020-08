Bill Hagerty, center, has been endorsed by President Trump — joined by Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Arkansas U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

The August Primary Election is coming up this week and the Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate are in full attack mode.

Ads are blanketing TV and social media and high-profile surrogates have been flooding the state to help out Manny Sethi and Bill Hagerty. WPLN’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has been on the campaign trail lately.