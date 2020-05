Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley told members of the Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee that the state agencies should assume that further reductions are permanent. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

The Tennessee General Assembly is facing one of its biggest budgetary challenges ever.

Sales tax revenue is down dramatically meaning more reductions to the state’s spending plan. WPLN’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has been talking to lawmakers to get a better sense of what’s likely to be cut.