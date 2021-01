A crowd of Trump supporters on Nov. 7 waved flags and cheered as cars drove by honking, showing their support for President Trump and their hopes that he can challenge the election's unofficial results. Blake Farmer WPLN News

Underpinning the Jan. 6 insurrection was a slew of conspiracy theories about election fraud, even after the courts repeatedly struck down almost every attempt to call votes into question.

These false claims were shared extensively by former President Donald Trump and members of the GOP in Tennessee, as well as conservative local leaders. WPLN’s Ambriehl Crutchfield talked to some of them.

Also on this episode: a recap of the legislative special session on education.