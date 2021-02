Last year, the Nashville LGBT Chamber issued an open letter asking the legislature to drop the slate of anti-LGBT bills being considered. This year, they are doing the same. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

The Tennessee General Assembly is back this week after shutting down to inclement weather.

On the docket for their comeback: Gov. Bill Lee’s constitutional carry proposal. We break down what else to expect.

Also in this episode: An interview with Joe Woolley, the CEO of the Nashville LGBT Chamber. He says corporations across the state will unite to fight the slate of anti-LGBT measures in the Tennessee General Assembly.