The Tri-Star State: New Tennessee Democratic Party Chairman Says He’ll Focus On Beating Gov. Bill Lee

For the first time, the person in charge of the Tennessee Democratic Party will be a Black leader.
Hendrell Remus was elected earlier this month. He will now be in charge of the party’s strategy to win more seats in the state legislature — a task that has not been easy in the last decade.
Remus talks with WPLN’s Political Reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán about his approach to accomplish this.
Also in this episode: We break down how Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have voted during the confirmations of President Biden’s cabinet picks.