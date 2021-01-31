The Tri-Star State: New Tennessee Democratic Party Chairman Says He’ll Focus On Beating Gov. Bill Lee

Hendrell Remus was elected chairman of the Tennessee Democratic Party earlier this month. He will now be in charge of the party’s strategy to win more seats in the state legislature — a task that has not been easy in the last decade. Courtesy of Tennessee Democratic Party

For the first time, the person in charge of the Tennessee Democratic Party will be a Black leader.

Hendrell Remus was elected earlier this month. He will now be in charge of the party’s strategy to win more seats in the state legislature — a task that has not been easy in the last decade.

Remus talks with WPLN’s Political Reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán about his approach to accomplish this.

Also in this episode: We break down how Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty have voted during the confirmations of President Biden’s cabinet picks.