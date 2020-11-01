The Tri-Star State: Some Useful Tips For When You Vote On Election Day

Stephen Jerkins WPLN News

The clock is ticking — we are just hours away from Election Day. Over a million people in Tennessee have already voted early or by mail.

But, many more are expected to cast their ballots this Tuesday. And as Tennesseans get ready to make this happen, WPLN News shares some information for your might want to know for your vote to count.

Over 1.8 million Tennesseans have already voted in person or returned their absentee ballots. Still, many don’t trust the process and want to vote in person on Election Day. What do voters need to bring to the polling site?

So, first and foremost — don’t forget your government-issued photo ID. Even if it’s expired, you can bring it in and it will work.

The IDs that are accepted are a Tennessee driver’s license, a US passport, a photo ID issued by the state Department of Safety or by the federal or Tennessee State government,

Also, a military ID or a handgun carry permit with a photo will also work.

Library cards or college IDs will get you nowhere.

And what about the voter registration card?

You don’t need that either. Again, what you need is a government-issued photo ID.

And, don’t forget to wear your face mask to protect others around you.

And for those voting in person, they need to know that there is a dress code of sorts. What are the restrictions on what clothes they can wear?

Election laws in Tennessee prohibit the display of campaign posters, signs or other campaign materials within 100 feet of the polling site and inside.

So, those Make America Great Again hats or the Biden Harris face masks will have to stay in the car while you vote.

So for people who didn’t vote absentee or early because they wanted to do it in person on Election Day: what happens if they get sick with COVID? Can they vote at all?

The short answer is yes — they will be able to vote.

A memo sent by Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins to the counties gives permission to election commissions to designate their offices as voting sites.

But it will be only for voters with COVID-19.

And the process has been outlined. These special sites will have four election officials and bipartisan representation.

Poll workers will have PPE — like face shield, gowns, gloves and they will be discarded with every use.

And for the voter — they’ll be casting a paper ballot.