Tennessee lawmakers are pursuing new bills that could lead to lawsuits and court battles. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News (File)

This week, the Tennessee General Assembly moved through a bill that would limit the participation of transgender students in sporting teams. Meanwhile, Republicans in the senate want to ban student-athletes’ protests during the national anthem. We explain how these proposals could end up in the courts.

Also in this episode: House Education Administration Committee Chairman Mark White explains why he supports a bill that would allow the governor to force schools to reopen.