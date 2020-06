Legislators have been trying to hammer out a new budget that takes into account the effects of the COVID0-19 pandemic. Nina Cardona WPLN News (File)

Listen /

Tennesseans won’t know the full economic effects of the pandemic for a while, but its impact on the state budget is becoming clearer.

Over the last week lawmakers have been figuring how to cut hundreds of millions of dollars across all departments. WPLN’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has been on Capitol Hill this week following the latest. He shares his insights with Jason Moon Wilkins.