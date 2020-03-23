The Tri-Star State: Unpacking Last Week’s Flurry Of Business At The Tennessee Legislature

State lawmakers recessed until at least June, but before they did, they passed a flurry of legislation, including an emergency budget for next year. Emily Siner WPLN News (File)

Nashville is on lockdown because of the coronavirus, but a week ago, state lawmakers were still trying to decide whether to continue this year’s legislative session. The decision to call a recess set off a flurry of last-minute debates.

WPLN’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has been at the capitol throughout this unusual session, where lawmakers voted last week to pass an emergency budget and recess until at least June.

He spoke to WPLN’s Rachel Iacovone about these extraordinary times at the state legislature.