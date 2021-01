Gov. Bill Lee visits Sterchi Elementary School in East Tennessee. During the pandemic, the governor has insisted that in-person schooling is worth the health risk because of what's lost for younger students through virtual learning. TN Photo Services

The first week of the 112th Tennessee General Assembly is on the books. Lawmakers debated and passed an agreement for TennCare’s block grant. But, what happens now?

Also on this episode: an interview with Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.