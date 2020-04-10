Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

The WPLN News Team Is Working From Home For You

Watch this message from Nashville Public Radio CEO Steve Swenson. Most of our team members, including Steve, are working from home. We are all making adjustments, but through it all, the WPLN News team and the 91Classical team have continued to work for you. We’ve received so many nice notes, comments and gifts of support from our loyal listeners, as well as our new listeners. Thank you for standing with us as we move through this unusual time. Thank you for listening.

And here are photos of the WPLN News team and support staff in their current office setups:

Anita Bugg, VP of Content

Anita Bugg, VP of Content, is one of the few team members who’s been working from her office at the station.WPLN News

Major gifts officer Beth Fernandes’s daughter Taylor has been taking charge in their home office. She even joins in on video meetings.WPLN News

Senior editor Chas Sisk

Senior editor Chas Sisk.WPLN News

Emerging Voices Fellow Damon Mitchell.WPLN News

Dan

Underwriter Dan Fitzpatrick’s wife and son like to set up “traffic” for his “commute” to his home office.WPLN News

Donn and Max

VP of Development and Marketing Donna Robinson’s intern Max keeps her company in her home office.WPLN News

Emily

News director Emily Siner.WPLN News

Jason

Because Jason is the All Things Considered host, he works in Control Room A every afternoon.WPLN News

Kat and Jo

Development Manager Kat Drinkwater has her hands full with her intern child Jo and intern pup Bea.

Lexi

Because Alexis Marshall is a morning producer, she works from Control Room A every morning.WPLN News

Underwriter Lisa Wank.WPLN News

Mack

Digital Director Mack Linebaugh’s home office doubles as his recording studio. The rest of us may be jealous.WPLN News

Meribah

Reporter Meribah Knight has 6 cats that keep her company in her home office.WPLN News

Molly

Membership coordinator Molly Nicholas and her son Robert share their “home office.”WPLN News

Paige

Underwriter Paige Hendrickson’s intern Freddie found a mouse in her home office.WPLN News

Rachel

Because Rachel Iacovone is the Morning Edition host, she works in Control Room A every morning.WPLN News

Sam Max

Criminal justice reporter and Report for America corp member Samantha Max likes to record in her closet under a blanket to keep other sounds out.WPLN News

Sam Zern

Podcast intern Sam Zern.WPLN News

Sergio

Political reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán with his pup Frida.WPLN News

Suzanne

Director of Sales Suzanne Bond.WPLN News

Reporter Tony Gonzalez and his daughter Lily share their home office.WPLN News

Zea

Membership Manager Zea Miller is still taking member calls from her home office.WPLN News

