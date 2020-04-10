The WPLN News Team Is Working From Home For You

Watch this message from Nashville Public Radio CEO Steve Swenson. Most of our team members, including Steve, are working from home. We are all making adjustments, but through it all, the WPLN News team and the 91Classical team have continued to work for you. We’ve received so many nice notes, comments and gifts of support from our loyal listeners, as well as our new listeners. Thank you for standing with us as we move through this unusual time. Thank you for listening.

And here are photos of the WPLN News team and support staff in their current office setups: