To Hear Thoughts On Nashville’s Budget, The Metro Council Readies For A Large, Call-In Public Hearing

Nashville's Metro Council has been meeting via video conference, and is encouraging call-in public comments about the city budget on June 2. Courtesy Metro Nashville Network

Nashville’s Metro Council will open up the phone lines on Tuesday night so residents can offer quips and critiques about the city budget.

The council has six different budget proposals and varying levels of property tax increase under consideration.

The annual public hearing on city spending will be conducted mostly via remote call-ins. The council took call-in comments for the first time earlier this month, with few technical glitches. The phone number is (629) 255-1931. Virtual participation guidelines are detailed online here.

But unlike recent meetings, residents will be permitted to make in-person comments Tuesday. While call-ins are “strongly encouraged,” council staff will be disinfecting the podium after each speaker. Masks are required in Metro facilities.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to email in advance, by noon Monday, to [email protected], and is asked to include first and last names and street address.

The council is otherwise social distancing, with most members attending from afar.