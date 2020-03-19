Tornado Volunteer Efforts Slow, But Funds Are Beginning To Reach Survivors And Nonprofits

Holly Street Fire Hall in East Nashville became a volunteer rallying point for the Lockeland Springs neighborhood. Tony Gonzalez WPLN

Volunteerism is trailing off after record-breaking turnout during the initial days of tornado relief in Middle Tennessee. As recovery needs change and coronavirus spreads, volunteer counts have dipped.

But emergency money has begun to reach recipients.



Alan Murdock has been coordinating volunteer efforts as executive director for Project Connect. He said some groups have backed out due to coronavirus. The organization is implementing social distancing, but he worries if they will continue to be able to help people in need.

“It’s kind of in the government’s court right now: Are they going to allow an organization like ours to continue to serve them and serve them out of this church, which should be the center of community?” Murdock said.

Hands On Nashville, which has been coordinating throughout the city, reported more than 26,000 volunteers last week. That number has since dropped, said communications director Lindsey Turner.

“As people have gotten the word that social distancing is crucial, we have seen a drop in volunteer numbers and an increase in people who are concerned about exposure risk should they continue to volunteer in large groups,” she said. “This is completely understandable and expected given the severity of the virus.”

The organization is offering only urgent opportunities and limiting volunteer group sizes to 10 people for the next two weeks.

The nature of volunteer work has also been changing.

Initially focused on immediate needs like debris-clearing and emergency shelter, organizers are now looking at recovery. Project Connect is focusing on getting food, medication and supplies to people impacted, and Hands On Nashville’s opportunities include sorting donations and replanting trees.

Cash Beginning To Flow

FEMA, meanwhile, said this week that it has approved more than $1 million in aid to nearly 400 homeowners and renters who took on uninsured or under-insured losses. A spokesperson has said that it typically takes about 21 days for money to reach a bank account.

The organization is taking applications until May 4 at www.diasterassistance.gov or 1-800-621-FEMA.

Separately, an additional $1.2 million has been handed out to local nonprofits working on the recovery. Those dollars come from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which has acted as a central fundraiser.

The foundation says it has fast-tracked grants to 39 nonprofits, with more to come (recipient list here). Most groups have received payments of $30,000.

The foundation is still taking applications from nonprofits at www.TornadoResponse.com. An advisory board reviews how the money is spent (details here).

In total, the Community Foundation said 20,000 people have pledged more than $8 million.