Trump Attracts Murfreesboro Voters Who Sat Out 2016 Election

Voting in Murfreesboro on Election Day brought out some voters who hadn't voted in 2016. Damon Mitchell WPLN News

President Trump attracted a handful of Murfreesboro voters who sat out during the 2016 presidential election.

One voter, Anthony Wells, told WPLN News that he decided to cast a ballot because he wanted to make sure that he came out against Biden.

He says Trump’s business background won his support over the past four years, and that he supported him Tuesday afternoon because he believed that former Vice President Joe Biden would raise his taxes.

“If he doesn’t win, I know we’re all getting taxed big time. We don’t need more taxes,” says Wells. “We need more jobs. We need more people working so that there’s less people dependent on the government.”

This was also a concern shared by Joseph Smith, a local UPS worker, who says he believes Biden’s plan to tax the rich would end up hurting the economy in the long run.

“The Democratic Party is more focused on raising taxes for more wealthy people,” says Smith. “But I think maybe, over the next couple of years, it will affect everyone.”

Smith, who is a Black, says the Democratic Party hasn’t represented his interest. He says he believed Trump and the Republican Party would also be better for race relations.