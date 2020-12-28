Two Days After Nashville Bombing, Box Truck Scare In Rutherford County Ends In Arrest

The tall red building in this photo is an AT&T transmission facility on Second Avenue North that was damaged in downtown Nashville on Friday. Tony Gonzalez WPLN News

In the wake of the downtown Nashville bombing, investigators say there is not an ongoing threat in Middle Tennessee. But a box truck driver in Rutherford County still drew a massive response on Sunday afternoon.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of a truck that parked outside of a church and Crossroads Market and played loud audio similar to the RV that issued warnings before exploding in downtown Nashville two days earlier.

The truck was stopped on Highway 231 South and a state bomb squad found no explosive device.

Authorities charged 33-year-old driver James Turgeon on felony counts of filing a false report and tampering with evidence.