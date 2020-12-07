Two Top Officials Resign At Tennessee Department Of Veterans Services

Courtney Rogers is the third commissioner to step down since the end of October. TN Photo Service

For the third time since October, Gov. Bill Lee has lost a member of his cabinet.

Lee’s office announced Monday that Courtney Rogers, the commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services, has resigned. According to the statement, Rogers will return to the private sector.

Gillum Ferguson, a spokesman for Lee, also confirmed to WPLN News that Tilman Goins, a deputy commissioner for Rogers, has also resigned. Ferguson didn’t provide additional information regarding the circumstances of the two departures.

Rogers and Goins are former Republican state representatives.

In a statement, Lee said Monday Major General Tommy H. Baker will be the interim commissioner of the veterans agency.

“Gen. Baker is a committed public servant, and I thank him for his willingness to lead the Department of Veterans Services during this critical time for our state,” Lee said.

Danielle Barnes announced Oct. 27 she was leaving her post at the Department of Human Services and returning to the private sector. That same day, Hodgen Mainda announced he had stepped down from his position of commissioner of the Department of Commerce and Insurance.

According to a report obtained by WPLN News through an open records request, Mainda was investigated for sexual harassment prior to his departure, including allegations of unwelcome sexual advances and touching.

An investigator found insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations made against Mainda by an employee of the Department of Commerce and Insurance. But they had referred the matter to Gov. Bill Lee’s office on Sept. 23 for “review and appropriate handling.”