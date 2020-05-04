Tyson Goodlettsville Outbreak Grows To Nearly 300

Andrea Gantz Flickr Creative Commons

A total of 298 coronavirus cases are now connected to the Tyson plant in Goodlettsville.

Meat packing plants nationwide have struggled with outbreaks, including several owned by Tyson. Its facility in Shelbyville had to close for several days due to an outbreak.

Tennessee and Metro health officials have visited the Goodlettsville operation and found the plant to be taking adequate steps to stop the spread of the virus. They’re disinfecting work and break areas, restricting visitors and checking the temperatures of employees when they enter the plant.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey has said meat packing plants are particularly difficult because employees are often working shoulder-to-shoulder.