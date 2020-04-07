United Way Distributes Half-Million Dollars To Local Organizations

United Way of Greater Nashville is continuing to release funds to nonprofits in Middle Tennessee through its COVID-19 Response Fund.

The organization awarded more than $500,000 in a second round of funding to 27 local groups, including the Nashville Food Project, Interfaith Dental Clinic and Project C.U.R.E.

“These agencies that received the funding are working to provide basic essentials, childcare services, crisis support, domestic violence support, food security, healthcare, immigration services, personal protective equipment, rent/mortgage assistance and utility assistance,” said former Sen. Bill Frist, chair of the COVID-19 Response Fund of Greater Nashville.

The fund was developed in partnership with Nashville Mayor John Cooper, and has raised more than $3.6 million so far. Last month, United Way distributed a first round of funding to organizations such as Rooftop Nashville and Catholic Charities.

Residents affected by COVID-19 can visit nashvilleresponsefund.com/individuals, or call 2-1-1 for assistance.