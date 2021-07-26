Vaccine-Skeptical Radio Host Receives Backlash After Being Hospitalized With COVID

A post made on Nashville-based SuperTalk 99.7 WTN's Facebook on Saturday asks for prayers for host Phil Valentine, who was hospitalized with COVID-19. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine has been silent since he was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. Meanwhile, his social media has been exploding with debate between his supporters and critics since, throughout the last year, the Supertalk 99.7 WTN host has been a staunch and vocal skeptic of the COVID vaccine.

“What are my odds of getting COVID? They’re pretty low. What are my odds of dying from COVID if I do get it? Probably way less than one percent,” Valentine wrote back in December.

Even after he fell sick earlier this month, Valentine continued to underplay and poke fun of his situation, and promised to tell his listeners of the “interesting experience” once back on air.

But then, things took a turn for the worse. Last Tuesday, Valentine’s brother, Mark, disclosed that the show host was hospitalized and in critical condition.

Mark Valentine also informed followers that his brother has since changed his attitude: “Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’” his brother wrote on Facebook.

Valentine has been a major presence in local conservative talk radio for years. In 1999, he led a vocal opposition to Republican Gov. Don Sundquist’s proposal for a state income tax. At Valentine’s urging, listeners filled the streets around the state capitol, honking their horns in protest.

Since Valentine’s hospitalization was announced, hundreds of fans have expressed concerns and good wishes for his speedy recovery through #prayforphil. At the same time, Valentine has been subject to intense backlash from those who accuse the radio personality of previously encouraging vaccine hesitancy.

During Valentine’s radio show on Monday, fill-in host Brad Staggs defended Valentine, saying he never advised his audience to not get vaccinated.

“I reject the notion that people who listen to this program are mind-numbed automatons who take every word that Phil says and rush out and implement his plans,” Staggs said.

In an update on Monday, Mark Valentine told CNN that his brother was more stable but continued to rely on an oxygen mask.

“He is better than he was a few days ago but still very much deep in the woods,” Mark Valentine said.