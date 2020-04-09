Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Vanderbilt Doctor Leads Clinical Trial Of Drug That Could Treat COVID-19

There’s bee a lot of talk lately about whether a drug that treats malaria could also be used to treat patients with COVID-19.

So, a Vanderbilt University doctor is leading the trial to understand if the drug — hydroxychloroquine — has any potential.

Wesley Self, an emergency physician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, leads the trial within a network of about 50 medical centers.

“Laboratory studies have suggested that hydroxychloroquine may be a useful drug to treat COVID-19,” Self said in a news release Thursday. “However, we have limited human data to understand if hydroxychloroquine helps patients recover from COVID-19. High-quality clinical trial data are urgently needed to understand the safety and effectiveness of this drug in COVID-19.”

According to the news release, the trial will answer the question of whether giving the drug to COVID-19 patients in hospitals helps them recover faster without the need of a ventilator or complications.

The study could be completed within a few months.

You can learn more about hydroxychloroquine in NPR interviews with a medicinal chemist and with a rheumatologist.

