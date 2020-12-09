Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Vanderbilt Says More Than 400 Staffers Are Quarantining Or Ill With COVID-19

A photo of Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Vanderbilt University Medical Center says more than 400 staffers are quarantining or ill with COVID-19.Daniel DuboisVanderbilt University Medical Center
Share:

Vanderbilt University Medical Center is running into more staffing challenges as COVID cases rise across the state. 

Hospital president Jeffrey Balser says the ongoing surge is now showing up among frontline hospital workers — at far greater rates than at the beginning of the pandemic. 

“Contracting COVID while performing patient care is uncommon. But our health care providers, like all of us, are at risk from friends and family with such a high level of community spread. We now have over 400 employees out due to illness with COVID-19, or to quarantine due to a concerning exposure.”

The hospital put out a call for temporary nurses in March. Now, Balser says options are limited because of nationwide shortages. 

Vanderbilt is hoping to receive small vaccine doses later this month. The initial supplies will be limited to health care providers.  

Filed Under: Coronavirus Live Updates, WPLN News

The Daily News In Your Inbox

You read another WPLN News story to the end, so you really care about what's going on in Middle Tennessee! We've got a morning email for people like you: Daily News Update. Sign up here to be in the know!

on-air light On Air - 90.3 WPLN-FM

It’s our Winter Fundraising Drive!

Support WPLN News now and you’ll automatically be entered into our drawings.

Good luck and thank you!