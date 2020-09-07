Freedom Summer: Pitfalls, Prison Terms, and Conquests

Joshua Randle from Choral Arts Link and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History

ambush, a sanctuary under siege, these are just a handful of the encounters that Civil Rights veteran, Dr. Allen Cason Jr., survived during his time in the Nashville Student Movement.

In this episode Allen sits down with poet Lagnajita Mukhopadhyay to detail his firsthand account of the Montgomery riot that shifted the course of a movement, how his willingness to risk everything for the cause of integration cost Allen his educational ambitions, and multiple years of his life, and how sometimes the work of serving your community means concealing what you’ve sacrificed.

Then Lagnajita takes the pitfalls, prison terms, and conquests of this Civil Rights hero’s legacy, and turns them into poetry.

