Vote On Demolishing Historic Buildings On Nashville’s Second Avenue Is Postponed

An earlier review found that five Second Avenue buildings may have to be demolished and six more were at risk of imminent collapse.Rachel IacovoneWPLN News
The vote on whether to demolish four historic buildings that were damaged during the Christmas Day bombing has been postponed.

The Metro Nashville Historic Zoning Commission was slated to decide on the demolition permit on Wednesday but postponed the vote to give stakeholders more time to research the damaged buildings on Second Avenue.

Property owners of 170, 172, 174 and 176 Second Avenue North submitted a demolition request earlier this month, based on engineering reports that concluded the buildings’ conditions pose a safety risk to the public.

The vote has been pushed back until at least August.

