Waiting On Cash Assistance? Here’s The Number To Call.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services has established a hotline to help families waiting on cash assistance: 833-496-0661.

Applicants can call to check the status of an application for temporary cash assistance and see how much money they can expect. This is help on top of unemployment benefits.

The amount of assistance depends on the size of the family and comes twice a month an an EBT debit card.

$500 for a household of one or two persons

$750 for a household of three or four persons

$1,000 for a household with five or more persons

To qualify for the money, a family has to have children or an individual can be pregnant. They cannot have more than $2,000. And their lost income also has to be a bit less than the state’s median income.

Single household — $2,696 a month

Household of two — $3,526 a month

Household of three — $4,356 a month

Household of four — $5,185 a month

The online application is available through May 29 for individuals who were employed until March 11 and have since lost their job or at least 50% of their income due to COVID-19.