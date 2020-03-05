Want To Help After Nashville Tornado? Need Help? Here’s Where To Turn This Weekend.

The Basement East. Rachel Iacovone WPLN News

After disaster hits, it’s hard to know what to do first.

So as recovery picks up speed in Nashville and surrounding counties this weekend, WPLN News has compiled this list of places offering resources for those affected and ways to contribute time and money for those who want to help.

Know about more places to get or give help? Email [email protected].

For Survivors

We’ll start with places that are providing housing, food and other help for people whose homes have been damaged. If you’re looking for volunteer or donation opportunities, scroll down.

Shelter

American Red Cross has shelters established at the Centennial Sportsplex (222 25th Ave. North), Hadley Regional Center (2201 Charlotte Ave., Nashville), East High School (110 Gallatin Ave., Nashville), Smith Springs Community Center (2801 Smith Springs Rd., Nashville), Highland Heights Church of Christ (505 N Cumberland St., Lebanon) and First Baptist Church Cookeville (18 S Walnut Ave., Cookeville).

Airbnb is offering free accommodations through March 24.

My Second Home Pet Resort is offering free boarding through Monday for animals of families affected by the storm.

The Nashville Humane Association is offering shelter for pet owners displaced by the storm at its trailer at the Centennial Sportsplex shelter. They are also distributing food and supplies for pets of affected families through Gideon’s Army. You can find more information on their Instagram, @nashvillehumane.

Center615 (615 Main St., Nashville) is teaming up with CreativeMornings/Nashville for a Community Lost & Found. The groups will collect and return the invaluable belongings that people may have lost in the storm. Doors will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint is participating in Operation BBQ Relief and is providing free meals for those in need in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties — available for pickup and delivery. To order, call 386-222-2756.

Second Harvest Nashville is distributing non-perishable food items at Connect Us Health (601 Benton Ave., Nashville), Now Opportunities Can Exist (4721 Trousdale Dr., Suite 118, Nashville) and Connectus Health (2637 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville) in Davidson County and several other locations in surrounding counties. Find a map of locations on their site.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que (908 Main St., Nashville) in East Nashville is giving out free hot meals through Friday.

Hygiene

ShowerUp is deploying its mobile shower units and giving out free shower kits of hygiene essentials like shampoo, conditioner and body wash. Its daily location can be found on Instagram, @showerupnashville, on Twitter, @ShowerUpNash, and on Facebook, @ShowerUpNashville.

Shower the People is offering free showers in North Nashville in its mobile unit. Find locations on its Instagram, @showerthepeoplenashville, and on Facebook, @showerthepeople.

True Blue Salon (2817 West End Ave. #109, Nashville) is offering hair shampooing and access to blow dryers for those without a shower. The salon can be reached at 615-329-4454.

Rides

Lyft is offering discounted rides using the promo code NASHRELIEF20 for those evacuating to local shelters and heading to donate blood. The code is valid for two rides of up to $15 per ride between now and March 10.

Work

Anzie Blue (4239 Harding Pike #4, Nashville), the CBD and coffee shop, wants to support restaurant and retail workers out of work due to the tornadoes by offering temporary work. Applicants are encouraged to email [email protected] and to bring their resumes to interviews this Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m.

CERF+, formerly the Craft Emergency Relief Fund, serves artists by providing a safety net to “support strong and sustainable careers.” Its emergency assistance grants are available to established artists working in a craft discipline.

Recording Academy MusiCares Emergency Financial Assistance provides funds for music people struggling with financial, medical or personal crises. Applicants must have documented employment in the industry for at least five years. The regional office can be reached at 877-626-2748.

Gibson Gives, the guitar company’s nonprofit, is donating guitars to players with damaged or destroyed instruments. Those needing an instrument replacement can email [email protected].

Mental Health

Mental Health Cooperative is Metro Nashville’s official partner for mental health assistance after the tornado. Call 615-726-0125.

Rooted Counseling Center (4219 Hillsboro Pike #208, Nashville) is offering free counseling sessions this week and next to those affected. Email [email protected] if you would like to set up an appointment.

Safe Haven Trauma Services (2505 21st Ave S, Nashville) is offering pro-bono services for crisis response to those affected, including support groups for children and adults. Individual therapy is also available on a limited basis. For more info, email [email protected] or call 615-241-6130.

For Helpers

Nashville prides itself on giving back, but the mayor’s office advises people to join the effort safely by going out with a coordinated group, rather than walking around looking for ways to help. Here are some of those groups:

Volunteering

Hands On Nashville has coordinated more than 18,000 volunteers in its first days of tornado relief efforts. There are multiple volunteer opportunities available — from sorting donated goods to cleaning up the streets of North Nashville. You can find the time slots online and register there, but note that they do fill up fast.

Gideon’s Army is coordinating volunteer efforts in North Nashville. Note that slots fill quickly.

Samaritan’s Purse is coordinating volunteer efforts in Donelson, Cookeville and Hermitage. They are accepting local, day-to-day volunteers. Check their site for details.

The Nashville Humane Association is seeking foster families for its many pets as well as volunteers to hand out goods. The group is trying to set up a ‘Vet Check’ popup clinic in the next few days and is seeking veterinarians and vet techs to volunteer. Email [email protected] with your name, phone number and availability for the next five days with the subject line “Tornado Volunteer” or “Vet Volunteer,” depending on which party you are.

The Nashville Food Project (5904 California Ave., Nashville) is looking for volunteers for meal prep activities in the mornings the next few days, which you can sign up for on their website. They are also accepting monetary donations and donations of items including: olive or canola oil, whole fruit (whole apples, oranges, bananas, etc.), whole wheat sandwich bread, deli meats, uncooked proteins and disposable plates and utensils.

Operation BBQ Relief is seeking volunteers for its barbecue preparation and distribution. Interested volunteers can sign up online.

Donations

Airbnb is looking for hosts to offer free accommodations for those affected through March 24.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a tornado relief fund, which has raised more than $1 million from individuals in its first few days.

The Community Resource Center (218 Omohundro Place, Nashville) is accepting donations. Most-needed items include: lumber, tarps, rolls of plastic sheeting, personal hygiene items, baby formula, diapers, wipes, pacifiers, baby bottles, battery-operated lanterns, tarps, work gloves, vinyl gloves, latex gloves, Windex, Lysol products, batteries, flashlights and towels of all sizes.

American Red Cross is taking blood donations at the following locations: Nashville Platelet Donation Center (2201 Charlotte Ave., Nashville), Nashville VA Medical Center (1310 24th Ave. S. Nashville) and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (1211 Medical Center Dr., Nashville).

Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting non-perishable items to be taken to Mt. Juliet at the Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club (550 Johnny Cash Pkwy., Hendersonville).

Second Harvest Nashville is accepting non-perishable food items at its distribution center (331 Great Circle Rd., Nashville) and in its donation barrels in front of local Kroger stores. Most needed items are pop-top canned meats, vegetables and fruit; ready-to-eat soups and stews; peanut butter and crackers; cereal; breakfast and energy bars.

ShowerUp is accepting monetary donations for its mobile shower units as well as donations of shower kits, including travel-size shampoo, conditioner, soap/body wash, bath pouf/washcloth, deodorant, shaving cream and razors, toothbrush and toothpaste. Additional items can include: Q-tips, non-alcohol mouthwash, lotion, comb/brush and feminine hygiene products.

The Nashville Humane Association is seeking donations of dog and cat bowls, blankets, collars and leashes. Donations will be accepted at NHA (213 Oceola Ave., Nashville) or at NHA’s stations at First Horizon Park, Walden or the Centennial Sportsplex.

The Nashville Rescue Mission‘s Campus for Women and Children (1716 Rosa Parks Blvd., Nashville) is without power in North Nashville but continues to accept donations for the 250+ women and children and, now, tornado survivors as well. The mission is accepting the following: individually wrapped sandwiches or the supplies to make them; individual servings of chips, fruit cups, drinks, etc; coffee made and delivered; ice; sodas with caffeine; body wipes; hand and foot warmers; batteries (AAA, AA, & D); flashlights; bath towels; battery-operated fans and battery-operated lanterns. Until power is restored, perishable items will have to be dropped off at the mission’s donation center (616 7th Avenue South, Nashville). It’s open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties has set up a tornado relief fund. You can donate via text RELIEF2020 to 41444, online or by check to P.O. Box 330056, Murfreesboro, TN 37133 (with RELIEF2020 on the memo line).

The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help mobilize disaster relief teams to provide food, water and other services to survivors and rescue workers.

The Franklin Visitor Center (400 Main St. #130, Franklin) is accepting nonperishable food items and reusable bags on behalf of the nonprofit group One Generation Away. The group will use the items to create pop-up food pantries in the most affected areas.

Frothy Monkey locations in Nashville, Franklin and Chattanooga are accepting donations for the Community Resource Center of items including: cleaning supplies, trash bags, work gloves, bleach, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, and diapers.

Proceeds Donated

The @NashvilleTN store is selling its iconic “I Believe In Nashville” shirts with 100% of the proceeds going to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for disaster relief. In two days, the shirts raised $350,000.

Project 615 is selling a new “Nashville Strong” T-shirt design, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. More than $100,000 have been raised so far.

Baked on 8th (1512 8th Ave. S., Nashville) is donating all of its profits for the month of March to Hands On Nashville, the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Community Resource Center.