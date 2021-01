Annette Elizabeth Allen NPR

President-elect Biden is set to deliver remarks in which he will “outline his vaccination and economic rescue legislative package.” Biden has long said that the most recent coronavirus relief legislation did not go far enough in delivering critical help, and that a new package would be a top priority for his incoming administration.

The event is expected to begin at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time (6:15 p.m. Central) on Thursday.