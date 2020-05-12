Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Watch: Senate Panel, Led By Sen. Lamar Alexander, Holds Coronavirus Hearing

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee is hearing from leaders of the Trump administration’s coronavirus response about safely reopening the country. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are among those testifying.

Sen. Lamar Alexander is in quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, but he’ll still run the hearing remotely as the chair of the Senate health committee.

Watch the proceedings live, expected to start at 9 a.m. Central.

