Weekend Schedule Changes on WPLN News

You’ve likely noticed some alterations in the schedule on 90.3 WPLN FM.

Some of this has been driven by budgetary realities, some by national shows coming to an end, and others by changing listening habits during the pandemic. Through it all, we remain committed to bringing you compelling content to inspire, inform and elicit joy.

Here’s the quick look at Saturday and Sunday changes:

Saturdays:

5 – 6 p.m. – Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me

6 – 7 p.m. – Conversations from The World Café

9 – 10 p.m. – Sound Opinions

10 – 11 pm. – Live Wire

Sundays:

9 – 10 a.m. — Weekend Edition Sunday continues an additional hour

10 – 11 a.m. — Says You

1 – 2 p.m. — The Pulse

2 – 3 p.m. — Special programming: documentaries and investigative journalism

Wait, Wait fans who miss out on weekend mornings can now catch the show on Saturday evenings. Or maybe, a little extra levity in your life is worth another listen!

We’ve added Conversations from The World Café to our lineup. It offers a captivating mix of live performances and insightful interviews with contemporary musicians. Host Raina Douris explores the complexities — human and otherwise — behind the craft.

In what they like to call “the world’s only rock and roll talk show,” hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot trade the latest in music news and commentary in our first airing of Sound Opinions at 9 p.m. (You can also catch the show Sunday evenings at 7.) That’s followed by the effervescent Luke Burbank and the variety show Live Wire.

For those of you searching for American Routes, the production has a new home with our public radio colleagues at WMOT in Murfreesboro. Meanwhile, our long-time partnership with John Diliberto and Echoes came to an end this year with the addition of the BBC World Service overnight. We wish John and the show well.

For so many of you, Sunday mornings mean a later start for your day. No need to miss out on the news and stories about arts and culture, as Weekend Edition Sunday now airs through the 9 o’clock hour. Meanwhile, wordplay with the witty panelists of Says You continues its Sunday morning tradition, but at its new start time of 10 a.m.

We also welcome The Pulse to WPLN’s airways. Produced in the studios of WHYY in Philadelphia, The Pulse tells stories at the heart of health, science and innovation, taking you behind the doors of operating rooms, into the lab with some of the world’s foremost scientists, and back in time to explore life-changing innovations.

And finally, tune in for documentaries and investigative journalism on Sundays at 2 p.m., with an hour devoted to special programming. Through Aug. 16, we’ll be airing the Marketplace series “The Economy, What’s Next?”

We hope you enjoy these programs and welcome your feedback: [email protected]