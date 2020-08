Gov. Bill Lee's second State of the State address focused heavily on education. Sergio Martínez-Beltrán WPLN News

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including Gov. Bill Lee.

Crisis response from the pandemic to protests have given Lee the opportunity to show what he values and how he wants to lead Tennessee.

WPLN’s Sergio Martínez-Beltrán has been keeping track of Lee’s decisions and says he has pushed for some of the most conservative policies in the country.