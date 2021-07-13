Nashville's home for NPR News and local coverage from WPLN

Williamson County Passes Property Tax Increase

Williamson County Commissioner Beth Lothers was among those who supported the property tax increase, saying it'll be needed to pay for growth.Williamson County Television
Williamson County Commissioners have finalized a $650 million budget and raised the property tax rate by 13 cents.

Commissioner Brian Beathard was one of a handful to vote in opposition, saying he couldn’t justify a tax rate increase after the difficult past year. But after a drawn-out debate and a failed amendment, commissioners voted 19-3 to approve the spending plan and tax rate.

Commissioner Beth Lothers said the need for an increase in revenues and spending power for departments has been a long time coming.

“How these departments operate without increase — large increase — in staff, they are so fiscally conservative. I don’t know how they do it because with growth, they’re getting more calls. They’re getting more needs.”

She says revenue must grow to keep up with the county and create a sustainable budget.

 

