Willows, Part One

They’re iconic tall deciduous trees with a spread of graceful arching branches that sway in the wind. They have mystical, magical and mythic powers that mesmerize all of BluegrassLand where they often symbolize grief, sorrow and mourning. With those attributes, it’s no wonder they’re probably the genre’s most sung about tree. Together with Mac Wiseman, Skaggs & Rice, Sally Jones and the Bluegrass Patriots we’ll be exploring the many mysteries of willow trees.
PROGRAM PLAYLIST
- Mac Benford: “Willow” from Willow(Rounder)
- Skaggs & Rice: “Bury Me Beneath the Willow” from Old Time Country Duets(Sugar Hill)
- Mac Wiseman: “Answer to Weeping Willow” from Songs From My Mother’s Hand(Wrinkled Records)
- Sally Jones: “Hello Willow” from Love Hurts(Pinecastle)
- Rothman & Pottier: “Weeping Willow” from Bluegrass Guitar Duets(Sierra)
- The Bluegrass Patriots: “Why Do You Weep Dear Willow” from Springtime In the Rockies(Copper Creek)
- The Fritts Family: “Willows Are Crying” from One More Mountain(MMA)
- The Shady Grove Band: “Willow Tree Weeps No More For Me” from Mulberry Moon(Flying Fish)
- Debbie Williamson: “Weeping Willow Blues” from Weepin’ Willow Blues(Mid-Knight)
- The Larry Stephenson Band: “Weep Little Willow Weep” from Weep Little Willow(Whisper Dream Music)
- Allen Shelton: “Weeping Willow” from 5-String Dobro and Banjo(Atteiram)
- Peter Rowan: “Green Willow” from Bluegrass Boy(Sugar Hill)
- Breaking Glass: “Old Willow Tree” from Just As Strong(Mountain Fever)
- Flatland Drive: “Willow” from Cuts From Houston’s Mill(self-released)
- Val Mindel & Emily Miller: “Rainbow ‘Mid Life’s Willows’ from Close to Home(Yodel Ay Hee)
- Tad Marks: “Thrushes On a Willow” from Callin’ In the Dogs(Crop Circle)