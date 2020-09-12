Willows, Part One

Listen /

They’re iconic tall deciduous trees with a spread of graceful arching branches that sway in the wind. They have mystical, magical and mythic powers that mesmerize all of BluegrassLand where they often symbolize grief, sorrow and mourning. With those attributes, it’s no wonder they’re probably the genre’s most sung about tree. Together with Mac Wiseman, Skaggs & Rice, Sally Jones and the Bluegrass Patriots we’ll be exploring the many mysteries of willow trees.

