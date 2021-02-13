Winter Storm Coming Sunday Night, With Snow Expected Across Middle Tennessee

This annotated map and slide shows anticipated snowfall amounts across Middle Tennessee through Tuesday morning, Feb. 16. National Weather Service

A widespread and potentially dangerous winter storm is expected to begin Sunday night and make travel difficult across Middle Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday. The region will be under a Winter Storm Watch, with up to 5 inches of snow expected, and across a wider area than during recent storms.

The highest snowfall totals are expected west and northwest of Nashville, but accumulation could be regionwide. Temperatures and the mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet make the forecast somewhat uncertain.

The Saturday morning briefing from the local office of the National Weather Service is online in full here, and meteorologists will conduct a public briefing at 5 p.m. Saturday via Facebook.

Already on Saturday morning, icy roads caused wrecks across Middle Tennessee.

Interstate 24 in South Nashville was closed for about an hour after what Nashville authorities say was a 21-vehicle crash, with 12 people injured and taken to hospitals. Some who were not harmed were evacuated on a city school bus.

Other roads in Williamson County went through crash-related closures, and a police cruiser was struck in Mt. Juliet.

While parked and handling a crash on the I-40E On-Ramp from Mt. Juliet Road, a cruiser was struck by an SUV. The officer was inside the cruiser, and is being evaluated at the ER as a precaution. No party was transported by ambulance. pic.twitter.com/ebHAhsVmeC — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 13, 2021

The temperatures are hovering around freezing, with lows in the 20s.

That’s cold enough for Metro to open its extreme cold weather overflow shelter. That’s from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and is operated at the Nashville Fairgrounds, where people with pets are welcomed.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management will also send out “cold patrols” to help people reach shelter. The’ll also hand out blankets, gloves and hand warmers.

Keep in mind that snow, sleet, and freezing rain accumulations are all at play and may make travel difficult…especially Monday and Tuesday. Stay up to date with the latest forecasts and at https://t.co/DXDVr0dxmT. pic.twitter.com/WDZ8yaDjDr — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 12, 2021

This is a developing story that will be updated.