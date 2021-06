Only the highest portions of Mud Island River Park in Memphis remained above the Mississippi River during catastrophic flooding in 2011. Scientists say the risk of river and flash flooding has increased because of climate change. Christopher Blank WKNO-FM

Ten years ago, the Mississippi River flooded to a historic level, causing over $2 billion in damages. And since then, experts warn, the risk of catastrophic flooding has only increased.

With climate change producing a wetter — possibly more calamitous future — Tennessee cities and counties are just now starting to face the consequences.

Richard Banks reports for WKNO in Memphis.

