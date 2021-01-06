WPLN News Announces New Arts Reporter

Paige Pfleger joins Nashville Public Radio’s flagship station. Submitted photo

WPLN News has hired Paige Pfleger as the newsroom’s first Arts, Culture & Music Reporter, five weeks after parent company Nashville Public Radio launched its new music discovery station 91.ONE, WNXP.

“Having this beat in our newsroom will allow us to give Nashville and Middle Tennessee’s arts and music community the coverage it deserves,” says WPLN News Director Emily Siner. “Paige has the reporting and storytelling chops to show how the arts are a lens to understand broader civic and cultural issues.”

Pfleger is especially passionate about telling underreported stories and digging deep into powerful institutions. She looks forward to using her audio production and investigative skills to tell stories about the arts in Nashville.

“I’ve long admired the work that Nashville Public Radio does: the station’s reporting, podcasts and community engagement efforts make it stand out from other NPR member stations across the country,” Pfleger says. “I’m so excited to join this innovative team, and I am looking forward to telling the stories of Nashville’s most influential industry.”

Pfleger has reported in Central Ohio at WOSU News since 2018, covering criminal justice and the addiction crisis. She was named Ohio’s Reporter of the Year by the Associated Press in 2019. Pfleger’s work has appeared nationally on NPR, The Washington Post, Marketplace, and PRI’s The World, and she has worked in the newsrooms of The Tennessean, Michigan Radio, WHYY, Vox, and NPR.

Some of Pfleger’s work will also be heard on WPLN’s sister station WNXP. The new music discovery station serves as a platform for new and emerging artists from Nashville and beyond, incorporating a unique fusion of indie rock, urban alternative, electro pop and pop alternative.

Nashville Public Radio would like to thank The Thorne Family Charitable Fund and the Hays Foundation for their incredible support of our Arts and Culture beat.