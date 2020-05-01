WPLN News Announces Spanish-Language Partnership With Nashville Noticias

Veronica Salcedo, director of Nashville Noticias, speaks to WPLN's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán during a recent newscast.

WPLN News is partnering with the Spanish-language media outlet Nashville Noticias to bring some of the station’s award-winning reporting and analysis to new audiences in Middle Tennessee.

Nashville Noticias provides useful information and news for the Hispanic community in the state, primarily through its Facebook platform and website. It prides itself on connecting and integrating the community with the different sectors of society, such as government, police authority, economy, politics, social and culture.

“We are very pleased to collaborate together with Sergio Martínez-Beltrán and Nashville Public Radio in a space aimed at the Hispanic community, contributing information and issues of interest to the public that sometimes does not have access to first-hand information in other media, because of the language barrier,” said Veronica Salcedo, the director of Nashville News. “We hope to continue improving every day in this new formula.”

In the first phase of our partnership, WPLN News reporters are making regular appearances on Nashville Noticias’s Facebook Live newscasts, in order to share their recent reporting and take questions from the audience.

Watch a recent interview with WPLN News political reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán here.