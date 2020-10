Belmont University will host the second and final presidential debate tonight. Stephen Jerkins WPLN News

Reporters from WPLN News will be on the ground at debate host Belmont University. They’ll provide regular updates throughout the afternoon and evening as hundreds of activists, staffers and journalists from around the world gather for the event.

Tune into coverage during “All Things Considered” on 90.3 WPLN News, follow us on Twitter @wpln, or check this page for updates.

Coverage begins at 2 p.m. and the debate starts at 8 p.m.