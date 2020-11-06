Breaking Points Radio Special: Black Nashvillians, In Their Own Words, On White Supremacy And Joy

Howard Gentry, Alora Young, Zacharias Syed, Asha Evans and Tay McGee share their stories in Breaking Points, a 30-minute radio special.

Once protests against police brutality and systemic racism started this summer, Black Nashville native and WPLN’s Metro reporter Ambriehl Crutchfield decided to pass the mic to other residents to hear their stories about white supremacy and resistance.

Breaking Points was originally a six-part non-narrated series that shared personal and direct stories from Black Nashvillians.

Now in a 30-minute radio special, Crutchfield analyzes the ways whiteness has tried to define and limit the Black community’s progress and ideas for how to move forward.

Listen on Monday evening at 6:30 by tuning into 90.3, WPLN News; streaming on wpln.org or the Nashville Public Radio smartphone app; or asking your smart speaker to play WPLN News.