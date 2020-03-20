WPLN News - Nashville Public Radio

WPLN News Special Report: Coronavirus in Tennessee — Education In Isolation

Senior health care reporter Blake Farmer will host another live show. Listen in at noon Monday, March 23. Emily SinerWPLN News

For many Tennessee students, spring break coming to an end. But the semester is supposed to carry on somehow.

In another WPLN News Special Report, we’re taking questions from teachers about how to educate effectively from afar — and, parents, about your obligation as teacher.

We’ll also have a psychiatrist taking your questions about how to talk to kids about the threat of coronavirus without freaking them out.

Send us your questions now on Facebook or Twitter, or email [email protected].

WPLN News Special Report: Coronavirus in Tennessee — Education In Isolation will air at noon Monday, March 23 on 90.3 FM

