WPLN Sister Station 91.ONE, WNXP Hits The Airwaves

Listen /

91.ONE, WNXP, Nashville’s Music Experience spins to life as a new champion of the local music scene today. This new music discovery station serves as a platform for new and emerging artists from Nashville and beyond by incorporating a unique fusion of indie rock, urban alternative, electro pop and pop alternative.

One of WNXP’s signature features — Nashville Artist of the Month — demonstrates that mission. Each month, WNXP will highlight a Nashville artist with regular airplay, a fully produced feature story, artist-curated playlists and a live video session that can be streamed on wnxp.org and NPR’s Live Sessions page. The inaugural artist is rapper, producer and multi-instrumentalist Namir Blade.

“WNXP is focused on being an ally to the Nashville music scene by providing opportunities that stretch beyond our city,” says Program Director Jason Moon Wilkins, who previously served as WPLN’s afternoon host on All Things Considered. “The Nashville Artist of the Month feature is a great example of how we’ll use every tool and relationship, from radio to social media, to NPR Music to bring music like Namir’s to new audiences.”

WNXP launched Monday with a mix of Nashville and Nashville-related artists that not only showcase the depth, diversity and history of the city’s music scene, but will also reveal underground artists who most Nashvillians otherwise would not have heard. Wilkins also introduced WNXP’s full-time staff:

• Jewly Hight, Music Director and midday host

• Mickey Parks, Assistant Program Director and evening host

• Marquis Munson, Production Coordinator and morning host

• Paige A. Jack, Engagement Coordinator

Middle Tennessee listeners can tune in to 91.1 FM to hear Nashville’s Music Experience. Listeners outside the listening area can can stream WNXP on wnxp.org, on the Nashville Public Radio mobile app and on your smart speakers.