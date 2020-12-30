911 Calls Help Clarify Nashville Bombing Timeline

Calls to 911 reporting gunshots and ominous warnings came from people in several buildings on 2nd Avenue North. Later, reports of the explosion came from a much wider radius. Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department

WPLN News has obtained audio from several 911 calls, which help to clarify the timeline of the Christmas morning bombing in downtown Nashville.

The first comes at 5:26 am, from a man inside a 2nd Avenue apartment. He reports gunfire that seems to be taking place in his own building. But minutes later, a nearby call suggests the shots as coming from the street. Both say they came in three bursts. Both are told officers are being sent.

Less than five minutes later, the second caller dials 911 again. This time she has a new concern:

Listen /

At this point, it’s 5:38 a.m. and the dispatcher says police are just a few doors down.

About 48 minutes later — 6:26 a.m. — calls reporting the blast itself begin with a woman saying her building seems to be collapsing. The 911 operator gathered information, made sure the woman was evacuating and informing her neighbors, but then indicated that calls were overwhelming dispatchers.

Listen /

While the evacuation was not complete at the time of the blast, no one aside from the bomber was seriously injured.