Nashville Police Chief To Speak Following Revelation The Department Was Warned About Bomber

Nashville Police Chief John Drake plans to speak to reporters Wednesday afternoon following the revelation that police were warned about Anthony Warner in 2019. Samantha Max WPLN News (File)

Nashville Police Chief John Drake will speak at 2:30 Wednesday afternoon in the wake of local reporters uncovering an incident report that shows local police were warned about downtown bomber Anthony Warner in August 2019.

The report recounts how the man’s girlfriend told police that Warner was building bombs in his RV trailer. An attorney who had represented Warner and the girlfriend also backed that claim, telling authorities that he thought Warner was capable of building a bomb.

Law enforcement has been questioned about prior warnings and contacts, but had not indicated such an investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations told news outlets Warner wasn’t on its radar and Nashville’s police chief said no threat had been made against the city.

However, the report shows Nashville police went to his home in August 2019 and shared information to the FBI, but ultimately did not make contact with Warner before discontinuing the investigation five days later.

The Christmas morning bomb exploded on 2nd Avenue North just before 6:30 a.m. Friday, injuring at least seven people, killing Warner, damaging a historic row of buildings and infrastructure and causing a multi-state phone and internet outage.