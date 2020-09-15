A Proposal To Rename A Street For John Lewis Is Facing Pushback In Germantown

Germantown residents debate changing 5th Ave North to Rep. John Lewis Way. Ambriehl Crutchfield

A Nashville neighborhood is debating the practicality of a street name change that would honor a Civil Rights icon.

Some councilmembers and community leaders want to rename parts of Fifth Avenue to “Rep. John Lewis Way.” If the legislation passes, the change would apply from the street’s north end in Salemtown through downtown to the Nashville City Cemetery.

But some white Germantown residents oppose the street name change, saying the city should look for other ways to honor Lewis because it’s a hassle to change their addresses.

Resident Anne Harrison says it unfairly leaves her neighbors with only two options: “We either have to agree that we want our home addresses changed and we’re fine with that,” she says, “or somehow we’re not in support of Rep. John Lewis, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.”

The name change wouldn’t take effect until next year, and the U.S. Postal Service would continue forwarding residents their mail and property owners wouldn’t have to update their deeds since it relies on map and parcels as identifiers.

Other residents say it’s not a big deal to change their address. From the Woolworth building, where Lewis demonstrated against segregation at lunch counters, to the Ryman Auditorium, where he received an award from Dr. Martin Luther King, supporters of the change say Fifth Avenue is a trail down the city’s Civil Rights history.

“Changing an address is not complicated. It is an insult and a showcase of complete entitlement and lack of empathy, social concern for those that express discontent over a minor inconvenience. We need to honor Rep. Lewis’ legacy, as well as others, who have led the way towards social justice,” resident LaDonna Boyd said during a recent community meeting.

Councilmembers can still change the boundaries of where the name change happens, and two more community meetings are scheduled before council votes.