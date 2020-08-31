New Proposal Would Rename Nashville’s Fifth Avenue After Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

John Lewis, right, stands inside the Krystal lunch counter as it's filled with insecticide fumes in 1960. Lewis and another protester remained inside the restaurant for half an hour before leaving at the request of fire officials.

Some Nashville community leaders and councilmembers want to rename a street in honor of John Lewis.

The late U.S. representative was a champion of civil rights and got his start in Nashville, while he was a student at American Baptist Theological Seminary.

An ordinance could rename Fifth Avenue to be John Lewis Way. If the legislation passes, the change would apply to the length of Fifth Avenue, from its north end in Salemtown through downtown to the Nashville City Cemetery.

Councilmember At-Large Zulfat Suara says the street is a guide down significant civil rights history. She notes that Fifth Avenue includes the Woolworth building, where Lewis took part in demonstrations opposing segregation at lunch counters.

“So I hope it’s a reminder to everyone that this man fought for all of us to continue what he started,” she says. “And to make sure his dream of so many people including civil rights do come into fruition.”

Lewis passed away a month ago after a six-month battle of cancer.