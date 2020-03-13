Adrienne Battle Named Nashville Schools Superintendent

Adrienne Battle, who has led Metro Nashville Public Schools on an interim basis for about a year, has been named the district’s new superintendent.
The vote came at a meeting of the school board this morning. Members decided to call off a nationwide search for a new superintendent, citing “extraordinary circumstances.”
The move came a day after Battle abruptly closed Nashville schools amid a rising number of cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee. It also comes 10 days after a tornado ravaged portions of Nashville.
This is a developing story and will be updated.