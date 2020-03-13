Adrienne Battle Named Nashville Schools Superintendent

Adrienne Battle has been named Metro Nashville Public Schools' new superintendent, after serving in the position on an interim basis. File photo

Adrienne Battle, who has led Metro Nashville Public Schools on an interim basis for about a year, has been named the district’s new superintendent.

The vote came at a meeting of the school board this morning. Members decided to call off a nationwide search for a new superintendent, citing “extraordinary circumstances.”

The move came a day after Battle abruptly closed Nashville schools amid a rising number of cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee. It also comes 10 days after a tornado ravaged portions of Nashville.

This is a developing story and will be updated.